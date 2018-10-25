Hello, Joseph:

Thank you for your recent article exposing the errors of Andy Stanley and the Old Testament.

“Earnestly contending for the faith once delivered to the saints” requires that false teachers be exposed and continually warned against. Every generation has the sacred trust of preserving Biblical truth or apostasy will sweep the church away.

Andy has been corrupted by German Higher Criticism of the Bible that controls most Bible seminaries and colleges today. I consider them to be the equivalent of the Sadducee and Pharisee “religious establishment” of Jesus’ day.

I just bought your book from the WND store.

Linda Beauchamp