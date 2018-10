(WFAA-TV) — DALLAS – Two Texas mothers each carried their “miracle baby” because of a medical advance that allowed them to do what they thought was otherwise impossible.

Ashleigh Coulter, 28, and Bliss Coutler, 36, met six years ago and later were married. The couple who desired a baby knew that welcoming their own biological child would require a sperm donor, and some creativity.

“Obviously, us being two women, we were like, ‘How can we make this happen?'” Ashleigh said. “We felt like there has to be a way.”