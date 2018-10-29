Sam's Club ditching cashiers at new store

(CNBC) — Sam’s Club is opening a location in Dallas that will allow customers to scan and pay for their groceries with an app — without a cashier or standing in the checkout line.

It comes at a time when many retailers, including Sam’s Club owner Walmart, Target, Kroger and Macy’s, are playing with technology in stores to appeal to customers, cut costs and grow sales. The opening also comes in a market ripe with competition in the grocery industry — Whole Foods is headquartered in Texas and H-E-B is popular there.

At the Dallas location, shoppers will be introduced to a new “Sam’s Club Now” app that builds on its existing “Shop and Go” app.