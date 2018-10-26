Saudi-led airstrike hits civilians at Yemen market

(Deutsche Welle) A bombing by Saudi-led forces killed over 20 civilians at a Yemeni fruit-and-vegetable market in yet another highly-lethal strike near the key port of Hodeida. UN slammed the “shocking price” paid by non-combatants.

At least 21 people were killed and 10 more injured when the Saudi-led coalition bombed an open-air market outside Hodeida in Yemen, UN representatives said on Thursday. All of the causalities were civilians, according to Houthi medical officials.

The bombing raid hit a vegetable-packing facility in the town of Bayt el-Faqih, south of the strategic port, on Wednesday. The latest Saudi-led strike comes six days after its forces fired missiles at the crowded fish market at Hodeida, less than two weeks after a separate air raid killed at least 17 people riding a bus in the port city, and three and a half months after another bombing killed 51 people, including 40 children on a school trip.