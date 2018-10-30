'Secular' movement adopts Islamic land-sale ban

Last month, the grand mufti of Jerusalem declared that Muslims are the rightful owners of the land of Israel forever, and property sales were banned to non-Muslims..

Then the Palestinian Authority began enforcing the edict, arresting Palestinians who were trying to sell a parcel of about eight acres.

Now, the Fatah movement of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, which “is supposed to be a secular movement,” has adopted the Islamic language and has issued an order forbidding the transfer or sale of land to Israelis.

Fatah, according to Palestinian Media Watch, “has announced that selling land to Israelis/Jews constitutes ‘high treason against the religion, the homeland, and the people.'”

“The movement repeats the PA mufti’s ban on selling land documented by Palestinian Media Watch. Fatah, which is supposedly a secular movement, also used religious language, warning that violating this prohibition would even have implications after death, in ‘the world to come,'” the report said.

The official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida said the Fatah movement emphasized that “whoever does this decrees upon himself shame and disgrace in this world and in the world to come.”

Fatah Revolutionary Council member and Fatah spokesman Osama Al-Qawasmi said: “There are those who are sacrificing their lives for Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in order to defend its status and its Arabness, and on the other hand there are bats of the night – the occupation’s contemptible agents – who sell their conscience and their religion and betray Jerusalem for money, which will turn into a curse on their heads.”

The Fatwa Council, in fact, “said that the sale, handing over, or facilitation of the transfer of ownership to the occupation through mercenary mediators constitutes high treason against the religion, homeland, and ethics.”

“It added that anyone who cooperates with this crime conspires against the Palestinian land, cause, and people, has sold his soul to the devil, must be fought against at all levels, and his family must renounce him after the [PA] Security Forces have taken measures against him. This is so that it will constitute a lesson for anyone who thinks about relinquishing any bit of this blessed land.”

The PA daily said the PA Preventive Intelligence Force “succeeded – through security cooperation, relying on intelligence information, surveillance on the ground, and intensive monitoring, and in legal coordination with the [PA] General Prosecution – in thwarting a deal for the illegal transfer of land (i.e., to Israelis/Jews) in the Hebron district.”