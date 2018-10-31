Stocks surge to cap off wild October

(CNBC) — Stocks rose sharply on Wednesday for a second straight day as strong earnings from General Motors and Facebook lifted sentiment. But the major averages were still on pace for big October losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 455 points, led by Visa and Goldman Sachs, bringing its two-day gain to nearly 900 points. The S&P 500 gained 2 percent as consumer discretionary outperformed. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.8 percent and climbed out of correction territory.

Still, the major averages are down sharply for the month. Here is where the major indexes stand for October: