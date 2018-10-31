Streisand may move to Canada if GOP keeps House

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand, who posed the idea in 2016 of leaving the United States if Donald Trump won, now says she may move to Canada if the Democrats don’t retake the House of Representatives in the midterm elections next Tuesday.

The activist entertainer, 76, said in an interview with the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman published Tuesday that she’s been having trouble sleeping at night. And Trump’s presidency, she lamented, is making her “fat.”

But that may change if the Democrats take the House, Streisand said.

“And if they don’t?” Haberman asked.

“Don’t know. I’ve been thinking about, do I want to move to Canada? I don’t know,” Streisand replied.

“I’m just so saddened by this thing happening to our country. It’s making me fat. I hear what he said now, and I have to go eat pancakes now, and pancakes are very fattening.

“We make them with healthy flour, though — almond flour, coconut flour,” she said.

Breitbart News noted that prior to the 2016 presidential election, Streisand told the Hollywood Reporter she might flee the United States if Trump won.

“He has no facts. I don’t know, I can’t believe it. I’m either coming to your country [Australia], if you’ll let me in, or Canada,” she said at the time.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh reacted Wednesday to Streisand’s Times interview, noting many Democrats and progressive activists have made similar vows.

“How many Democrats have threatened to leave the United States if they lose the next election? And then when they lose, they stay!” Limbaugh told his listeners.

Promises, promises

Last spring, WND compiled a list of 23 celebrities who said they would leave the country if Trump won but haven’t followed through with their promise.

Among them were Miley Cyrus, who declared: I am moving if he is president. I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

Actor Samuel Jackson said, “If that motherf–—er becomes president, I’m moving my black a– to South Africa.”

And “Girls” celebrity Lena Dunham was equally adamant: “I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will. I know a lovely place in Vancouver.”

WND noted in a report the day after the November 2016 election that Streisand had been threatening to leave the U.S. since the Bill Clinton-George H.W. Bush campaign of 1992.

Kept awake by ‘Trump’s outrages’

In the new New York Times interview, Streisand discussed the origin of her new, politically oriented album “Walls,” which includes an anti-Trump ballad titled “Don’t Lie to Me.”

She said “it doesn’t matter” if her music offends Trump supporters.

“I would lie awake at night with Trump’s outrages running through my head, and I had to do another album for Columbia Records, so I thought, why not make an album about what’s on my mind?” she told the Times.

She said she is speaking out as a person rather than as an artist, explaining that “me in real life is more important than me as the artist.”

“As a citizen, that’s the role,” Streisand said.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper of London, the Hill noted, Streisand called the president a “fat egg, sitting on a wall, and one day he’s going to fall off the wall,” alluding to the Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme.

She told the British paper she had been working with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on a fundraising campaign.

Interviewed by the Associated Press in September, Streisand said she “just can’t stand what’s going on.”

“His assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders — I think we’re in a fight. … We’re in a war for the soul of America.”