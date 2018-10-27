Students 'mixed grandparent's cremated ashes into homemade cookies'

(Sky News) Police in California are investigating a report that a high school student mixed the cremated ashes of a grandparent into a batch of homemade cookies and shared them with her classmates.

Two students are thought to have been involved in the baking of the sandy-textured biscuits, which were sampled by at least nine youngsters at the Da Vinci Charter Academy just west of Sacramento.

Nobody has suffered any ill effects, and cremated human remains are not poisonous, although Davis Police lieutenant Paul Doroshov told The Sacramento Bee “there could be some emotional issues experienced”.

One classmate, Andy Knox, told TV station KCRA: “I didn’t believe her until she pulled out the urn. She told me there’s a special ingredient in the cookie. I was kind of horrified.”