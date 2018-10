(KABC) A 21-year-old Texas man is behind bars after an undercover investigation revealed a chilling intent of a crime against a minor.

Alexander Nathan Barter was arrested Oct. 19 after he reportedly had a conversation with an undercover officer over his desire to sexually assault and murder a minor, with intentions of eating her, KTRE reported.

According to KTRE, an affidavit revealed Barter allegedly browsed the dark web, searching for someone interested in allowing him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism. He also reportedly gave out two email addresses to be reached at.