The anti-Trump lynch mob

The history of extra-judicial lynchings in the U.S. share a common trait: Promoters stoked emotions to foster a single-mindedness in the mob, blinded by anger from seeing the need to allow due process to run its course to determine facts. Unfortunately, with the ease of communication today, especially in the era of social media, groupthink promoters in the media embark upon similar efforts to create single-mindedness of thought. Choosing to make knee-jerk comments playing upon such emotions rather than exercising thoughtful reflection, they create a feeding frenzy among those easily manipulated by the former over the latter.

Such has happened in the aftermath of the massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

Liberals and the media have used the worst mass killing of Jews in America as an opportunity to attack President Donald Trump, accusing him of anti-Semitism.

Such accusations are far removed from reality as Trump has been the most pro-Israel U.S. president since Harry Truman. While liberals love to promote the idea he is anti-Semitic, they cannot point to a single statement or act supporting their claim. Having a Jewish son-in-law and Jewish grandchildren, Trump is more in touch with such sensitivities than most presidents before him.

What is so hypocritical about such a claim is how liberals and the media have totally failed to protest anti-Semitic statements when they had a duty to challenge them.

Look at the following quotes by Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan mocking Jews:

“I wonder, will you recognize Satan. I wonder if you will see the satanic Jew and the synagogue of Satan … because Satan has deceived the whole world.”

Or:

“Hitler was a very great man.”

Or:

“And don’t you forget, when it’s God who puts you in the ovens, it’s forever!

Or:

I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-termite.

Farrakhan has attacked Jews without hesitation, posting on his website numerous conspiracy theories – including Israel’s involvement in 9/11 and that Jews were responsible for the slave trade – with his more recent speeches becoming even more vile against the Jewish community. (While Jews did play a minor role in the slave trade, Farrakhan totally ignores the role of Muslims not only in expanding the trade but dehumanizing it even more.) Further, he denies Jews even have a legitimate claim to their religion as it is one that is nothing more than a “deceptive lie” promoted by them.

Yet among the liberals who consider Farrakhan a friend not to be criticized about his hatred and slurs against Jews are Bill Clinton, Rep. Keith Ellison, Al Sharpton, Rep. Maxine Waters, former President Barack Obama and the organizers of the Women’s March.

And where was the liberal chorus when imams in various mosques across the U.S. outrageously called for the annihilation of all Jews in the aftermath of an incident at the revered (by both Jews and Muslims) Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem? Imam Ammar Shahin’sat of the Islamic Center of Davis was typical of most who cast the conflict in terms of a religious war, saying, “The Prophet Muhammad says that the time will come, the last hour will not take place until the Muslims fight the Jews. We don’t say if it’s in Palestine or other [place].” Later he added, “Oh Allah, count them one by one and annihilate them down to the very last one” and called for God to “liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosqe from the filth of the Jews. …”

Such sermons were not simply sparked by the violence in Palestine but are entrenched in Islam’s teachings, which, outrageously attributing human qualities to inanimate objects, suggest Muslims will prevail over the Jews as “stones and trees” will exclaim, “O Muslim! Oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him!”

Only action by the victims of such hateful attacks was able to force several imams to apologize. However, we would be foolish to believe their apology was from the heart. Anti-Semitism is such an integral part of teaching Islam that these same imams will just prove to be a little more cryptic in how they convey the message in the future.

But the fact remains, despite Islam’s inherent anti-Semitism, no high-profile liberals speak out against its message. Anyone understanding this can only shake one’s head as Nancy Pelosi, heard over an open mic prodding a Muslim congressman to boast about his faith, fails to demand they disavow their religion’s anti-Semitism (or, for that matter, the religion’s abhorrent treatment of women).

Anti-Semitism is a plague Jews have suffered from since ancient times. The Haggadah, the ancient Jewish prayer book of the Passover Seder compiled almost half-a-millennium before Islam became the only world religion to incorporate Jew-specific eradication, forewarns of this. It states, “In every generation, they arise to annihilate us.”

One of the 11 victims of the synagogue shooting was 97-year-old Rose Mallinger. Sadly, while she lived at a time in history to know of the hatred that generated the Holocaust, in the U.S. she believed she had escaped it. A Jewish bigot, lone wolf Robert Bowers, abruptly ended that belief, as Rose fell victim to yet another Jew-hater. Her death came as other such haters, like Farrakhan, still get away unchallenged by their liberal friends for claiming the Holocaust never took place.

Critics who seek to blame Trump for Bowers’ attack really need to take a step back and reflect upon what they are charging. They should find if of interest that many of Trump’s immediate defenders were Jews recognizing the liberals’ blame game is off target.

The media’s lynching of the most pro-Israel president in modern history by claiming he is anti-Semitic is inexcusable. It is also incredulous that while Islam and Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism and far-flung conspiracy theories would have fed directly into a mentally deranged Bowers’ rage, both escape scrutiny in favor of attacking Trump.

Once again, an irresponsible media, by its own actions in seeking to create a single-mindedness of thought for an anti-Trump lynch mob while ignoring the real threat, demonstrates why it is “the enemy of the people.”