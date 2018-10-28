The antidote for October surprises

One of the highest art forms in our democratic politics has been the “October Surprise,” a news bomb designed to explode so close to Election Day that an opponent – having too little time to answer it – is destroyed by this last-minute surprise attack.

This tactic used to be especially effective against moral Republican candidates accused of some moral transgression. But conservatives have begun to question why Democrats apply no such moral standard to the liberal opponent who will win if Republicans reject their own. Elections often let us choose only the lesser of evils.

We need to adopt two rational standards: First, with only days to go before the November election, an honest voter should assume that any new “October Surprise” is false. If such an attack were valid, then why was it sprung at the last minute, too late to be evaluated or scrutinized?

Second, if the other side uses such a sneak attack to win, what does this tell us about their integrity – and their contempt for our intelligence and sense of fairness?

Before Election Day, we may see several October Surprises used to smear Republican candidates; or to motivate Democratic, intimidate GOP, or alienate independent voters. Consider three recent surprises:

1. Democrats know their party has a problem; its acceptance of thuggish terrorist tactics by leftist activists has alienated millions of potential voters. What if a right-wing activist did something comparably extreme, such as sending non-exploding bombs to a dozen or so prominent Democrats? This might “balance the scales” and allow Democrats to call Republicans violent extremists.

Days ago a “crazed” man named Cesar Sayoc was arrested and charged with mailing more than a dozen bomb-like gadgets to several of the same leftist Democrats who have engaged in extreme behavior.

Sayoc, who lives in a van with right-wing artwork covering its windows, reportedly “likes” President Donald Trump. Otherwise, Sayoc seems to have nothing in common with Republicans. He has been arrested for roughly a dozen crimes, including drug possession and use, and for making a bomb threat. He has been a strip-tease dancer and, according to at least one report, a member for a time of the left-of-center Green Party.

In all likelihood, Democrats did not invent Cesar Sayoc, a lone eccentric fixated on conspiracy theories who should be committed to the State Home for the Bewildered. Democrats, however, have exploited him by claiming that this one individual’s craziness is the result of President Trump’s false criticism of them. They have tried to weaponize Sayoc’s weirdness for their own political gain by dishonestly linking this loony loser to Mr. Trump.

2. On Oct. 27, Democrats likewise seemed to be trying to blame President Trump for a dangerous madman’s killing of at least 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue while shouting “All Jews must die!”

Shooter Robert Bowers is a crazed anti-Semite – but his website revealed that Bowers is also psychotically angry at Mr. Trump for supporting Israel.

American Jews vote 2-1 for Democrats, but this is changing. Democrats increasingly use identity politics of the kind that socialists used during the 1930s – which links politics to racism and the anti-Semitism of demagogues such as Rev. Louis Farrakhan.

Both racism and socialism are radically collectivist – seeing people not as individuals, but as members of groups. To understand why the leftward-drifting Democratic Party is increasingly anti-Semitic and anti-Israel, see Progressive Rabbi Michael Lerner’s book “The Socialism of Fools: Anti-Semitism on the Left” and William I. Brustein and Louisa Roberts’ “The Socialism of Fools?: Leftist Origins of Modern Anti-Semitism.”

3. As the November election nears, so does a “caravan” of up to 14,000 Central Americans who, with leftist help, may begin trying to storm America’s southern border just before Election Day.

This invasion of the U.S. is reportedly subsidized by the globalist left, with upwards of a combined $25,000,000 pouring in from socialist Venezuela, Communist China and leftist organizations.

President Trump says he might shut the U.S. border. The left apparently is giving him the choice of letting thousands flood through – making himself seem ineffectual – or stopping the invasion with force – which America’s leftist media will depict as monstrous and inhumane.

A standard radical left tactic would be to use agents provocateurs to create violence – perhaps even, God forbid, to kill a few already-targeted innocent women and children while their media comrades blame Trump for their deaths.

Whatever happens, ask yourself the lawyerly question Cui Bono? Who benefits? The answer is the trick-or-treat radical left that has hijacked the Democratic Party.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader’s Digest Roving Editor. His latest book co-authored with Craig R. Smith, “Money, Morality & the Machine,” reveals how bad money drives good morals out of society and how you can protect your family from the future of “Star Trekonomics.” For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.