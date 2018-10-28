The Divided States of America

(Chuck’s post-publication note: “My column below was already submitted before hearing about the barbaric mass murder of 11 innocent Americans in the Pittsburgh Synagogue on Saturday – one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. Six others were also wounded, including four courageous police officers who rushed in to help. My wife Gena and I extend our hearts and prayers to the victims and their families. These heinous killings make my article here and our pastor’s prayer at the end of it even more timely and needed.”)

I still remember in 1962 when I was 22 years old and a Democrat at that time. I watched liberal and radical Democrats (yes, Dems) on television chasing black Americans who wanted to go to a certain school, but the school was for only whites. I saw the radicals also chase these black Americans with attack dogs. As I told you, I was a Democrat, so I called the Democrat Congressman at the time in Riverside, California and asked him why they were chasing these young black Americans from the school? He explained to me that blacks have their own schools and whites have their own schools. So I told him, that is not how the Republicans feel and it’s not how I feel, so I must be a Republican not a Democrat!

To this day, while Dems claim to be the pro-minority political party, in actuality they use minorities and even migrants to stay in power and in reality suppress them. Republicans have historically been the party of those who fight for everyone’s freedom, including freedom from government control through subsidy and entitlements, as I documented in a past three-part series.

The Dems’ control of minorities is what has caused the massive growth of the #Walkaway movement, through which countless Dems are leaving their liberal party. They had their first major march on Washington D.C. on Saturday led by campaign founder Brandon Straka.

I believe most Americans feel President Trump is doing a good job. I even believe most Democrats feel the president is doing a fair job, from building up the economy to making America a safer place to live. Of course, Dems cannot say that aloud, because liberals and other radicals in our country would rise up and eat them up. But remember, they can’t see you when you vote, and that is when you can say how you really feel without liberals attacking you.

Well, I believe elite Democratic powerbrokers are up to their old tricks again.

I have been watching the tragic news about these pipe bombs being sent to 14 high-profile far-left Democrats and anti-Trump political zealots. We give thanks that the FBI and other of America’s great law enforcement agencies tracked down the alleged Florida thug behind the bombings.

But why is it that instead of blaming the mail bomber for being a lone wolf – which you can clearly see he is mentally unstable – Democrats and the mainstream media continue to go on tirades blaming the president as if he sent the bombs?

To blame Trump for the bomber’s actions and even the divisive nature of America is like blaming a single popular horror movie director for the rise of the zombie culture.

The Dems and mainstream media started to blame president Trump for the mailed bombs before the bomber was ever caught, and they are continuing to blame the president even after he was arrested. They say the president alone needs to take ownership for his divisiveness. But isn’t that like the pot calling the kettle black? Having fought in professional martial arts fights for more than 20 years, antagonists fire up an opponent much more than sideline cheerleaders.

Why is the president any more to blame for the mail bombers’ criminalities than an antagonizing anti-Trump zealot like Eric Holder, who encouraged Dems to kick Republicans while they’re down? He couldn’t be clearer when he added: “That is what this new Democratic Party is about.”

As one Times op-ed piece further summarized this past week, consider how the Democratic and far left antagonists and mobs have grown lately:

Lately we have seen the left become more belligerent toward those who disagree with their politics. Over 400 [have been] arrested in the U.S. Capitol for various charges of harassment toward Republican senators and staff, along with other charges reserved for mobs. Justice Kavenaugh’s children [were] ushered out by security during the hearings for their own safety. They harass people during dinner and even resort to vile threats. All the while the Democrat leaders are encouraging this. Sen. Maxine Waters encouraged her followers to harass political opponents and make them feel unwelcome in their own country. Rep. Nancy Pelosi said collateral damage is acceptable as long as they defeat the Republicans.

The Democratic subterfuge of America has been looking even more highly suspect since the mob harassments to those like Senator Ted Cruz and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Why aren’t all those anti-Trump, violence-instigating people and mobs not to blame for pushing the bomber’s paranoid mentality to retaliate? They are!

The fact is, the Dems’ covert crews, provoking mobs and media minions have been working double time to cripple the image of the president and the Republican Party, especially in light of the impending mid-term election with so much at stake from gubernatorial races to vies for seats in Congress.

Is it a coincidence that the Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s “lynching” by elite congressional Dems was stalled until nearer to the mid-term election? No!

Is it a coincidence that the person who leaked Professor Christine Blasey Ford’s confidential letter has been kept confidential to this day, even when White House leaks continue to pour out to the New York Times almost daily? No!

Is it a coincidence that a caravan of thousands and thousands of migrants from Central America just happened to be trekking 3000 miles with the goal to end up on America’s southern border right on the eve of a critical mid-term election? No!

Is it a coincidence that all the above events are further polarizing Americans, stoking the fires of division, and galvanizing voters out of fear to run to the polls? No!

The fact is, the divisive nature of America has been building for decades. In fact, President Obama himself was regarded by psychiatrists and historians as a major advocate of America’s divisions during his presidency

One thing I know is this: we all need to work harder in the near future to heal our nation’s divides, otherwise the growth of radical extremism could eventually spark another civil war. We must relearn how to agree to disagree agreeably and with respect. We must relearn what the heart of the First Amendment is all about. And we must remember our fight is not red vs. blue, but for red, white and blue! (I encourage all who can to obtain and watch Dinesh D’Souza’s newest film, “Death of a Nation: Can We Save America a Second Time?” Watch the trailer here.)

Speaking of resources to quell the tides of division and radical antagonism, over the weekend our pastor was listening to news commentators, politicians and other pundits continue to blame their opponents as the instigators for the mail bombs, when he thought, “Enough!” He searched the Internet, the Scriptures and his own patriotic heart for prayers to restore the American spirit of unity in diversity. He combined them together, then invited us to pray the following prayer for our divided nation. My wife Gena and I encourage you to do the same, and share it with others. He calls it, “A Prayer for the Divided States of America.”

Together we stand, divided we fall!