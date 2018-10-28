The world is going crazy – now what?

For anyone who thinks that we can get back to “normal” – whatever that is – forget it.

We are living in a time where it seems, no matter which way we look, the world seems to be going crazy.

I had planned to write about an issue that affects the lives of millions, not only in this country, but across the civilized world: that of forced euthanasia of older people, sick people and anyone who society thinks is not worthy of living. No matter what that person wants, society will decide.

But then violent real life interfered; and what became headline news overruled my decision of a topic. Forced euthanasia will have to be the topic for another day. Now we have to face the issue of anti-Semitism which has raised its ugly and violent head again; this time in here in our country, in a house of worship; violence which was infused with the depths of Jew hatred.

I awoke to screaming headlines of a shooting in a Jewish Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The news cameras followed the events in that religious facility, ending with the news that one armed shooter killed 11 people and injured six, four of them policemen.

We don’t have the names of the dead or injured, but we are told the man with the guns – 46-year old Robert Bowers – is in custody with injuries following a shoot-out with police.

He entered the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh as the congregation was beginning a religious service. It’s reported that as he pulled the trigger, he shouted: “All Jews have to die.”

This lone killer, armed with an assault rifle and three handguns, is responsible for the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in this country and faces 29 criminal counts, including federal hate crimes. The president says he should face the death penalty.

President Trump said this “anti-Semitic crime is a wicked act of mass murder and is pure evil. The vile, hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism must be condemned anywhere and everywhere it appears.”

But that wasn’t all. There also is the issue of the series of letter bombs that were mailed to Democrat elected officials and others. None of the bombs exploded, but the pattern was there. Every federal and state agency that could investigate such a crime kicked into action, and they found their man.

With the pipe bomb count at 14, federal officials identified the man who they say did it – 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc from Florida. His arrest came in less than a week and reflects the organization and skill of our police and investigative agencies. If anyone ever felt Americans didn’t know what they are doing, the quick identification of this man proves otherwise.

I, for one, am proud of every person and agency that had a hand in figuring out the pattern of the bomb mailings and finding out how to identify the perpetrator. It turns out he has a criminal record dating back 30 years involving financial problems and a variety of arrests.

Politically he has a record of supporting President Trump and has registered to vote Republican.

Is he the only one sending the bombs? At this point, we don’t know for certain, as several surfaced after his arrest. Whether he mailed them earlier, or someone else is involved, remains to be seen.

And then, of course, while all these horrific events transpired, the massive movement of people from south of our border continues. Thousands of migrants from South and Central America, and probably Mexico as well, continue their trek.

Media call it a “caravan,” which put a patina of niceness to it – but in reality it’s an intended invasion of the Unites States by people who are dissatisfied with life in their own countries and want to take advantage of the goodies and the generosity of the United States.

Unfortunately, when anyone calls it an “invasion,” liberals get their hair on fire screaming that we are nothing but bigoted racists aiming to harm poor, persecuted people.

What they ignore is that we have laws governing immigration, as do all countries. When those laws are ignored, nothing but chaos will follow.

It’s no accident these thousands of people just “suddenly appeared on the scene” and their numbers a have grown with each day. Who organized it, who is paying for it and what is the intent?

For the future of our country, we need to know – and we need to put a stop to it. President Trump has ordered troops to the border and has said these people need to turn back because we will not let them in our country illegally.

I have talked with law enforcement at the border and they agree. The mass of people must be stopped, or this country will cease to be what is has been historically: the land of the free and a land of law and order.

Consider that all of these issues arose over just the last week. Each of them is of massive importance to our country and our future as free and law-abiding country.

I hope none of this ever gets to the point of being our new “normal.”

