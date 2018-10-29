Trump blames 'fake news media' for bloodshed

Amid accusations from the left that his rhetoric has incited violence, President Trump on Monday asserted the “Fake News Media” bears some of the blame for the atmosphere of outrage in the nation.

“There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly,” he wrote on Twitter.

“That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!,” the president said.

His tweets came after a man in Pittsburgh on Saturday yelling “all Jews must die” killed 11 people at a synagogue and a Florida man was arrested Friday for addressing 14 pipe bombs to prominent Democrats. The suspect in the synagogue attack, Robert Bowers, said he didn’t vote for Trump, describing the president as a “globalist” controlled by Jews. Meanwhile, Cesar Sayoc, the suspected mail bomber, was an enthusiastic Trump supporter. But over the weekend, Trump has blamed for both attacks.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California said in a CNN interview, the New York Post noted, that Trump’s rhetoric set a tone “of division, often one of hatred, sometimes one of incitement of violence against journalists, and there is no escaping our responsibility.”

“This president’s modus operandi is to divide us,” said Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. “It’s not enough that on the day of a tragedy he says the right words, if every other day of the year he’s saying things to bring us into conflict with one another.”

Trump, during a rally in Illinois, condemned the synagogue shooting as “anti-Semitic” and “pure evil.”

“There must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America or for any form of religious or racial hatred or prejudice,” Trump said.

In an interview with NBC News, Vice President Pence defended the president.

“Everyone has their own style. And frankly people on both sides of the aisle use strong language about our political differences, but I just don’t think you can connect it to threats or acts of violence,” Pence said.

On Sunday, Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Trump can’t be blamed for the violent acts, but the senator said he has urged the president not to be “as caustic in his rhetoric.”

An op-ed in the Washington Post was headlined: “How much responsibility does Trump bear for the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh?”

Times reporter Maggie Haberman, the Daily Mail of London noted, reacted to Trump’s claim that establishment media don’t “report the news accurately & fairly.”

“It is being reported accurately,” she tweeted, insisting Trump is intentionally antagonizing the media.

“This isn’t a lack of understanding of the impact of these words. This is a strategy,” she tweeted. “Describing it as ‘he doesn’t get it’ is a form of grading on a curve.”

In Hollywood, actor Josh Malina tweeted Saturday: “Whether or not a direct line from his words to today’s horrific acts can be drawn, Trump’s anti-Jewish rhetoric and dog whistles make such attacks more likely. And the same can be said for the garbage he spouts about other groups. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica”