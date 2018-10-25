Trump's plan to redefine gender makes no scientific sense

(WIRED) – What’s supposed to be simple is, you got a sperm and you got an egg—each one carrying roughly half the genes of the person who made it. They fuse. You get an embryo, and it’s destined to be male or female.

So, not so simple.

Sex (broadly, the biology of reproduction) and gender (broadly, one’s sense of self as masculine, feminine, neither, or both) fit neatly into precisely no strict definitions – unless, of course, you are making policy for the Trump Administration, which has for two years been trying to define gender identity out of civil rights protections. The binary distinction between two sexes that are also two genders has held throughout human history, goes this philosophy – a hard and fast (if that’s what you’re into) split.

According to The New York Times this weekend, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is planning on going even further. The agency is preparing a memo to be promulgated throughout the administration defining “sex” under Title IX, the civil rights law against gender discrimination in education, “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective, and administratable.” Furthermore, the Times reported, that basis would be grounded in a person’s genitals at birth, with disputes resolved by genetic testing. “Sex means a person’s status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth,” the Times’ quote continued. “The sex listed on a person’s birth certificate, as originally issued, shall constitute definitive proof of a person’s sex unless rebutted by reliable genetic evidence.”

It seems important to be clear at this juncture: That is not going to work. At all.