U.K. lawmakers say porn as bad as smoking

A report by lawmakers from several political parties in the United Kingdom concludes that pornography is as bad for society as smoking and there should be warnings issued against it.

The Women and Equalities Committee said men need to be warned about its impact, and viewing it should be banned on public transportation.

The members made the recommendations in response to concerns about the way pornography influences men’s attitudes toward women and the surge of sexual harassment, including the presence of it on public transportation.

The report found “routine and sometimes relentless” harassment of women and girls on the street, in parks, on public transportation, in bars, at clubs, at universities and online.

The committee said the damage is “far-reaching” and the government needs to lead a fight against it.

The committee’s nine-month study noted that the government already has committed, through the Sustainable Development Goals, to eliminate sexual harassment of women and girls by 2030.

But it said there’s really no plan to achieve that.

“Sexual harassment is never acceptable, and women and girls should not be expected to endure it,” said the report, “It should matter to us that women and girls are respected, not forced to change the way they live to avoid daily sexual harassment and abuse.”

The strategies of the committee include a long-term publicity campaign to tackle the attitudes that underpin sexual harassment, a new law against sharing sexual images without permission, further study on the damage from porn and new requirements for bars, universities and clubs.

The offending behaviors noted in the report include whistles, unwanted sexual comments, groping and sexual rubbing on public transport, “upskirt” photographs, rape threats and men exposing themselves.

The Christian Institute said the report found sexual harassment “deeply ingrained” in society.

“The proposal is that the government should take an evidence-based approach to addressing the harms of pornography, similar to the ‘huge investment there has been over many years in tackling road safety, or preventing public health problems caused by activities such as smoking,” the report said.

Chairwoman Maria Miller explained, “We have set out a series of practical measures that government, public transport operators, local authorities and universities should implement immediately.”

The institute recently spotlighted the story of rapper Darren McGarvey, who said that pornography has scarred him “mentally, spiritually and physically.”