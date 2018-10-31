Undercover video snags Sinema hiding far-left views

The Democratic candidate in a tight race for retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat in Arizona is the latest target in an undercover video series “revealing secrets and lies from political campaigns in 2018.”

The video opens with Rep. Kyrsten Sinema telling staffers they need to reach out to independents and conservatives.

Then, Lauren Fromm, a field organizer, confesses to an undercover journalist her candidate is too far to the left for Arizona.

“She is pro-choice, she’s very liberal, she’s progressive,” Fromm says of Sinema. “But she doesn’t in this election want to draw too much attention to being progressive.”

Madison Snarr, another field organizer, admits Sinema “had to play centrist to move up, become powerful.”

Sinema’s district director Michelle Davidson said the campaign “can’t be talking about an assault weapons ban” if she wants to win.

The undercover journalist comments: “When I say ‘ban guns’ in California, we’re all like, ‘Yeah, ban them.’ You say ‘ban guns’ out here?

Sinema interjects: “They’ll actually shoot you.”

In another clip, Sinema discusses illegal immigration with a Project Veritas journalist.

“I believe we should offer citizenship to every person who’s in this country who isn’t bad,” Sinema said. “You know, if you haven’t committed a bad crime, you know, then you should get a path to citizenship. That’s what I believe.”

Sinema’s campaign website states she’s in favor of “commonsense immigration solutions” that would “secure our border, protect our DREAMers, keep families together, and strengthen Arizona’s economy.”

Sinema leads in latest poll

Sinema is facing fellow U.S. House member Republican Rep. Martha McSally in the general election.

NBC News reported that, fueled by advantages among Latinos, independents and women, Sinema holds a 6-point lead over McSally, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll. In September, the same pollster found Sinema’s lead over McSally was 3 points.

James O’Keefe, founder and president of Project Veritas Action, said Sinema “used to be quite the radical firebrand.”

“But now because she knows she must get moderate voters to win her Senate race, she has perfected the art of playing it safe while diminishing her prior views and behavior.”

Sinema dismisses Veritas as ‘convicted criminals’

In an interview with KTAR radio in Phoenix, Sinema was asked about the Project Veritas video.

She said she didn’t know Fromm and couldn’t confirm that Fromm is a field organizer for her campaign.

“Let’s take everything they say with a grain of salt. These are convicted criminals,” Sinema said of Project Veritas.

Her reference was to O’Keefe and his colleagues being convicted of a misdemeanor for entering the office of Democratic Sen. Mary Landrieu, under false pretenses. O’Keefe said he was investigating complaints that the senator was ignoring phone calls from constituents during the debate over President Obama’s health care bill.

O’Keefe showed a clip of Sinema speaking in August at the Netroots Nation conference.

In the speech, she cited a quote calling the states the “laboratories of democracy” and said “then my state Arizona is clearly the meth lab of democracy.”

The Project Veritas video shows a clip of field organizer Snarr laughing when she was informed of the quote.

“It so is. It’s the ‘Breaking Bad’ — we’re right next to New Mexico; it’s not that much of a stretch.”