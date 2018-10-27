Vatican sued for covering up molestation by priests

(KTVU) Two survivors of alleged sexual abuse by Catholic clergy announced a lawsuit in San Francisco today in federal court against the Vatican alleging the church has done nothing to by current and past popes to stop sexual abuse of children.

Kathy Stonebraker said she was sexually abused by Father Stephen Kiesle at St. Joseph parish in Pinole in the early 1970’s. Stonebraker was around 11 years old and recalled the abuse during Saturday catechisms. She said one time she was taken into a confession booth by Kiesle.

“He would shut the door and push his body up against me and take his pants down,” she said.