(WJAR) The #WalkAway movement will take to the streets of Washington, D.C. this weekend for their first march and rally.

The #WalkAway movement was started by a man named Brandon Straka, whose video renouncing liberalism went viral earlier this year.

In the video, Straka says that the Democratic party has become “intolerant,” “hateful,” and “ill-informed.” Straka’s campaign involves others sharing their videos online about leaving the Democratic party in favor of the right. Almost 100,000 people now follow the #WalkAway Campaign on Facebook from across the country.