(Faithwire) Lissa Lucas, a Democratic candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates, has been hailed a “hero” by the media. Her campaign has enjoyed tremendous success, receiving around $90,000 in donations — more than five times that of Republican incumbent Del. Jason Harshbarger.

But amid the widespread coverage Lucas has received in the wake of her viral public testimony that resulted in her being kicked out of the state House earlier this year, none of the reports mention a rather intriguing piece of trivia: she’s a former Wiccan cult leader.