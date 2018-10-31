Woman: I'm marrying 'ghost' after sex with 20 spirits

Sometimes the news can seem out of this world, but now it’s made the jump into another dimension.

A spiritual counselor from England claims she’s had sex with at least 20 spirit beings, and now plans on marrying one next summer.

“There was no going down on one knee – he doesn’t have knees!” Amethyst Realm told the Sun concerning the moment the “ghost” supposedly popped the question. “But for the first time, I heard him speak.”

She was at the Wookey Hole Caves in Somerset, England, when she says she heard the famous question of “Will you marry me?” echoing through a cave.

“It’s hard to explain but, until that point, his words were inside my head. But, on that day, the words were outside. I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

Realm, 30, claims to have had sexual relations with 20 spirits, and says she met her match, who interestingly does not have a name, during a trip to Australia last February.

“I’d not had a phantom fling for a while and as I was away on business, starting a new relationship was the last thing on my mind,” she told the paper. “Then one day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. A new lover had arrived.”

She presumed she might not hear from her paranormal paramour again, but then as she was fastening her seat belt on the plane ride home, she felt the presence of her lover:

“I couldn’t believe it. I was happy and excited – so excited that we had to do something about it. So we headed to the plane loo and, well, I am now a member of the Mile High Club.”

Amethyst admits she can’t say with any degree of certainty her partner is (or was) a man.

“I’m not 100 percent sure this lover is male. But if you’re making love to a spirit, gender doesn’t really come into it. And we don’t actually use names at all when we communicate. A medium told me recently that my lover and I had been together in three past lives. I’ve asked him about that but he says it’s not important.”

She adds: “Ghost lovers tend to be more sensual and adept than the average bloke. There’s always more of a connection, because the sex goes beyond physical. It’s like any other kind of sex. The main difference is I just can’t see them.

“I feel them though, their weight against me, their touch, the warmth and energy that just sinks into me. Sometimes I get the feeling that I’m being moved. Orgasms I have with my spirit lovers have been way more satisfying than any I’ve had with ordinary men.”

Ms. Realm is now planning a pagan-style wedding in the English countryside in the summer.

“We haven’t discussed the details yet but I think it will be quite a big do,” she told the Sun.

Christian Gollayan of the New York Post noted, “Hopefully, she doesn’t get ghosted.”