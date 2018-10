(ABC News) A knife-wielding assailant injured 14 children at a kindergarten in the western Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday, police reported. The attacker, a 39-year-old woman, was taken into custody and no motive for the assault was immediately publicized.

A report posted on the police force’s microblog said the attack at the Xinshiji Kindergarten in the city’s outskirts took place at 9:30 a.m. as the children were returning to classes.