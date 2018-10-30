Worst fears about migrant caravan ... likely true



The migrant coalition that started off from Central America on a march to the United States where participants said they would break in and demand asylum has been described as mostly women and children simply looking to better their lives in America’s freedom.

It turns out there’s a little more than that.

For example, there are those like Jose, interviewed by Fox News, who said he did have that attempted murder conviction before he was removed from the U.S. earlier.

But it’s all right, because he wants to get a pardon for it.

Then were are those leftists, sworn to oppose President Trump in everything he does, who are so in support of the movement that they are running social programs and offering financial help for the travelers.

The Trump administration has confirmed that more U.S. troops are being deployed to the southern border, and they will be who meets the caravan members.

He told members on social media, “Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our country and our military is waiting for you!”

Additional barriers also are being installed, and estimates are that there will be 5,000 troops, in addition to 2,000 National Guard members, to deter aliens from crossing into the U.S. illegally.

Breitbart reported an interview on Fox in which migrant “Jose” “admitted that he has already been deported from the U.S. for being convicted of felony attempted murder.

A translator said, “He says he wants to apply for a pardon.”

“As Breitbart News has chronicled, though the establishment media has repeatedly claimed that the caravan is seeking to enter the U.S. to seek asylum, the Central American migrants have continuously admitted they are not seeking asylum,” the report said.

“Instead, the migrants are looking for jobs, crime-free communities, and many are previously deported illegal aliens who are looking to go back to their former, illegal life in the U.S. None of these cases is eligible asylum claims.”

Last spring, a similar migrant caravan was allowed to enter, and most of those individuals are free in the country, awaiting future court dates.

That leftists who oppose Trump and his Make America Great Again agenda are wholeheartedly in support of the caravan was reported by Gateway Pundit.

There, Jim Hoft pointed out the United Nations has mobilized staff and resources to help those making the journey.

The U.N. already is starting the legal process for illegal aliens to get help even while they still are in southern Mexico, the report said.

The Pundit also reported, “leaked documents and today’s U.N. report show the George Soros Open Society is working behind the scenes with the United Nations to assist illegal migrants like the caravans marching to the southern U.S. border.”

It said the Open Society is a contributor to the Columbia Global Policy Initiative, and on the U.N. website there are comments denouncing national borders and sovereignty.

“On Sunday Fox News and Fox Business announced they had banned frequent guest Chris Farrell for making false accusations against Jewish billionaire and Democrat donor George Soros this past week on ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight.’ On the Thursday broadcast, Farrell accused Soros of funding the migrant caravan that left Honduras earlier this month and is currently traveling through Mexico toward the U.S. border,” the report said.

Infowars said Judicial Watch is calling for a criminal investigation into funding for the campaign after its Chris Farrell suggested George Soros was linked to the move, including grant money given to his groups afer pushing leftist agendas.

WND already reported how human smugglers have been arrested from among the travelers, and investigators rescued seven unaccompanied minors at risk.

Also that the Department of Homeland Security was confirming the presence of gang members and residents of the Middle East.

And the caravan originated in a region where ISIS members have been known to operate.

The size has been estimated as high as 7,000 individuals, but more recently at totals of 4,000 or 5,000.