(Scoop) China’s government sent more than one million majority ethnic Han Chinese to live uninvited in the homes of minority Uighur families in Xinjiang province and report if the Muslims display Islamic or unpatriotic beliefs which need to be forcibly reformed.

“Had a Uighur host just greeted a neighbor in Arabic with the words ‘Assalamu Alaykum’? That would need to go in the notebook,” and reported to China’s authorities, said American anthropologist Darren Byler.

“Was that a copy of the Koran in the home? Was anyone praying on Friday or fasting during Ramadan? Was a little sister’s dress too long or a little brother’s beard irregular? And why was no one playing cards or watching movies?” Mr. Byler said, describing traditional Muslim behavior which China’s civilian monitors added to the dossiers.