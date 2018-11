(WRAL) A Rocky Mount toddler attacked by her family’s dog a week ago has died, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Triniti Harrell had been at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill since shortly after the attack, which ended when an Edgecombe County deputy shot and killed the dog.

Miranda Harrell and her 1-year-old daughter were playing outside their home last Monday when the family’s 6-year-old pit bull attacked Triniti and began thrashing her about, authorities said.