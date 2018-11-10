10 GOP villains who lost on Tuesday

(Alternet) — The midterm elections on Tuesday night delivered mixed results that left no one completely satisfied.

Democrats won the House for the first time in nearly a decade, picked up seven governorships, flipped a half dozen state legislative chambers, and won some important state judicial races and ballot referendums on health care, redistricting, and voting rights. But Republicans made significant gains in the Senate and pulled off a few victories in some of the most closely-watched governor races, like Florida and Ohio, complicating the path to further Democratic gains in 2020.

For Democrats, however, there is plenty to rejoice about. It was indeed a wave election for them — and in the process, they unseated a number of their particularly hated GOP foes.