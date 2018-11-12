12 dead as gunman storms bar's student night

(Daily Mail) Twelve people have been killed at a country music bar in southern California after a masked gunman wearing all black opened fire on crowds of college kids before taking his own life with a semi-automatic handgun.

The shooter, who has not been named publicly but has been identified by police, stormed Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday at 11.20pm. He first shot the bouncer then opened fire on the crowds of youngsters who were there to enjoy a night of line dancing and country music.

As dozens ran for their lives, hid beneath pool tables and used bar stools to shatter the windows to escape, the shooter continued firing his black semi-automatic pistol and throwing smoke grenades to confuse them.