17 Saudis suspected in Khashoggi death sanctioned

(Washington Times) Saudi Arabian prosecutors on Thursday indicted 11 men and said they would seek the death penalty for five who they say carried out the gruesome killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but the move did not dispel skepticism in Washington and across the region that the kingdom is failing to come clean about the death last month of the U.S.-based writer in Turkey.

The official statement in Riyadh implicated some members of de-facto Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s inner circle but was released while the Saudi foreign minister was telling reporters that the crown prince had no role in the operation that killed Mr. Khashoggi and reportedly dismembered his body.

“Sometimes mistakes happen …,” Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told a briefing in Riyadh after the charges were announced. “Sometimes people exceed their authority.”