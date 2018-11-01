1st openly gay governor wins in Colorado

(FOX) — The state of Colorado made history Tuesday night after voters elected the first openly gay governor.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, 43, defeated Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton, keeping the governor’s seat in Democratic hands. He succeeds the term-limited John Hickenlooper.

Polis is a five-term congressman and technology entrepreneur who promised to fight for universal health care, renewable energy standards and publicly funded preschool and kindergarten. He vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump’s efforts to dismantle former President Barack Obama’s health-care law.