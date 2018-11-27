27 singing 'Amazing Grace' arrested after blocking ICE van

(THE HILL) — More than 25 members of a methodist church in North Carolina were arrested Friday when they blocked an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) van with an immigrant inside and began signing “Amazing Grace.”

The CityWell United Methodist Church members of Durham, N.C., said they were prepared to be arrested for defending Samuel Oliver-Bruno, an undocumented immigrant who had been staying in the church basement for nearly a year.

Pastor Cleve May said he told police “We understand this is your job, but we need you to understand that as a matter of conviction we cannot move, and you will have to arrest us,” according to the Washington Post.