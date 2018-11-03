3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed while picking up trash

(LEADER-TELEGRAM) — Every fall and spring, members of Girl Scouts Troop 3055 of Chippewa Falls don their brightly colored vests and pick up trash on the side of Highway P in Lake Hallie, as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program.

At about 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the group of 16 or 17 girls — fourth-graders at Southview and Halmstad elementary schools — decided to divide and conquer, splitting into two groups on either side of the road near the Highway 29 overpass.

But then tragedy struck when a driver crossed the centerline and veered off the road, striking and killing three Scouts and one woman working in the ditch before speeding away. As of Saturday evening, one girl remained in critical condition, according to a statement from Lake Hallie police.