4 steps to healing our race & religion divide

During the campaign for president in 2008, Barack Obama claimed that Republicans “cling to guns or religion.”

Obama was right.

Republicans continue to accuse Democrats of trying to dilute the impact of Christians on America by imposing a secular society, not just a secular government, and by increasing massive immigration from non-white countries.

Republicans are also right.

Politics in the United States is about race and religion. All the other haranguing about the economy, military, health care is just an attempt to justify bias and bigotry.

Liberals are not saying anything different about Trump than what they said about W. Bush or Reagan. Liberals called them all Hitler, tyrant, Nazi, baby killer. And Republicans did not say anything different about Hillary than they said about Obama. Hypocrite. Elitist. Globalist – all meant to try to peel some votes from the opposition by demonization, while 80 percent of the electorate vote based on race and religion.

As discussed by Pew Research in several studies, for the last 10 presidential elections, 80 percent of Jews, blacks, Hispanics and non-Christian whites voted for Democrats, and 75 percent of white Christians voted for Republicans despite the candidates or the issues. All 10. Race and religion.

When adjusted for race and religion, education affected these findings very little, and gender only affected them slightly.

The midterm elections in 2018 were no different. More suburban women voted for Democrats because blacks and Hispanics are moving to the suburbs. More military voted for Democrats because black and Hispanic soldiers increased to 44 percent of the total. There was no blue wave of conversions from red. It was about race.

Wealth does not affect voting. Since half of all billionaires in the U.S. are Jewish, half of the wealthy support Democrats and dominate the Democratic agenda, just as wealthy white Christians dominate the Republican agenda. Race and religion.

In 2008, Colin Powell, a lifelong Republican at the time, endorsed Obama for president instead of his long-time military officer/executive friend John McCain. When asked why he endorsed Obama, who was the first and only POTUS not to have any executive experience, Gen. Powell sent me a letter on Oct. 26, 2008, which said, “Yes, 95 percent of blacks will vote for Obama. Maybe you should be asking why.”

Today, 28 of the 30 Jewish in Congress are Democrats. What are the odds that 28 of 30 happened by some random chance? Not much. Religion.

Five of the current five placements to the Supreme Court by Republicans are Catholics while Catholics are only 36 percent of the population. Of the last five nominations (including Garland) to the Supreme Court by Democrats, all five were non-Christians, while non-Christians are only 26 percent of the population. What are the odds of those five of five by Republicans plus those five of five by Democrats were by random chance? Less than 1/100th of a percent. Or there is a 99.99 percent probability that the 10 nominations were deliberately based on the appointees’ religious values (or lack of). Religion (or lack of).

Why did Republican Martha McSally lose the race for U.S. Senate from Arizona by 2 points when the Republican for governor won by 15 points? A 17 point swing? Despite the claims of the media of a blue wave, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema beat McSally because of religion. Those cities of Mesa and Chandler in Maricopa County that are normally very red voted for Sinema because they are heavily Mormon, as is Sinema, while McSally is not. There was no blue wave in Arizona. It was about religion.

Did you listen to Georgia governor candidate Stacy Abrams in her non-concession speech? How about to Oprah when she endorsed Abrams? Or Andrew Gillum for governor of Florida? Or Obama when he endorsed Gillum? They all played to black voters. Race.

Race and religion. Will America survive this war of race and religion that’s been ongoing for the last 50 years? Maybe not. American values were built upon a foundation that catapulted it to become the most successful, caring, charitable nation in history. Who signed the Declaration of Independence? Who signed the U.S. Constitution? All white and mostly Christian. Race and religion.

Are Republicans racists and anti-Semitic? Of course not – but they do they want a government that reflects their Christian values. Do Democrats hate white Christians? No – but they do want a government that reflects their dreams of racial diversity and a secular society, not just a secular government. Are those between 18 and 30 more blue than past generations? Yes, but only because blacks and Hispanics are responsible for half the births in the U.S. while only a quarter of the population. And much of that is due to immigration – legal and illegal.

Joe Walsh said: “There are no good guys. There are no bad guys. There’s just you and me, and we just disagree.”

Have race and religion always dominated voting habits? Certainly not during the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the baby boom and the Vietnam War. Births were high, families were large, and immigration was low. Everyone served the country at some time either directly or in support, or secondhand. Everyone knew an active soldier personally. Not until the Great Society with affirmative action, Roe v Wade, elimination of the draft and cheap college loans did race and religion dominate politics.

Businesses in the U.S. and EU want more and more immigrants for more consumers and employees in order to offset the low birth rates for the last 40 years. Massive immigration from Third World countries dilutes culture and values. Angela Merkel noted: “Massive immigration does not assimilate.” Look at the problems in Europe, caused by massive immigration that dilutes the inherent culture and values.

Why have the cultures of China, Japan and Russia stayed intact for so long? No immigration. Race and religion.

And why did the Roman Empire fall in the fifth century and the American Indians suffer in the 19th century and the Spanish culture disappear? Too much immigration. Barbarians. Moors. Muslims. White Christians. Race and religion.

So what can be done to save America from the destruction by divisions caused by race and religion?

Reinstate the draft. All must serve 18 months at 18 years old. Men and women. All must leave home. No exemptions. No deferments. Have a choice of military or social service. Black, white, Hispanic, Christian, non-Christian working side by side for 18 months to help form their values for the rest of their lives – before being brainwashed by college intellectuals, gangs, imams and other bigots. Stop the massive immigration to give us time to fix things. Return to pay-as-you-go for college. Make students work for a college education. Recognize this division for what it is and ignore all the other demonization against politicians by the other party or by fake news media. The media hide this root cause of our divisions. Politicians refuse to discuss it.

Division by race and religion. If not fixed, America is doomed just like the USSR was and the EU is. Soon, we could see the U.S. divided into five countries by race and religion: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Texas area and West Coast. Then watch the walls pop up. It would be the American version of BREXIT. The Hungary/Czech/Polish/Italian version of border enforcement. Do you want that? No? Then let’s fix the divisions caused by race and religion.