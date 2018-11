(AMERICAN MIRROR) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent her Friday night making instant macaroni and cheese while flirting with the idea of running for president in the future.

During an Instagram Live Q&A session on Friday night, the 29-year-old socialist discussed her election victory on Tuesday and flirted with the idea of maybe running for president in the future.

While making macaroni and cheese and listening to music from a kitchen, the Democratic darling spoke about Shirley Chisholm, an African-American politician and author who died in 2005.