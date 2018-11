(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — CNN may be gearing up for a legal battle over the Trump administration’s revocation of chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s permanent press credentials.

Former ABC News reporter and anchor Sam Donaldson appeared Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” and said he believed a lawsuit had already been filed.

“I hope I’m not mistaken, but it’s my understanding that CNN and Acosta have sued, that there will be a court hearing on Tuesday on this very matter that we’ve been discussing,” Donaldson said.