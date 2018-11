(CBS) — A college student from Buffalo, New York, was surprised to find his car mysteriously dented last week, but he was even more shocked by the note left on his car.

The note was not left by another driver, but rather, someone too young to be responsible for a hit-and-run.

“If your (sic) wondering what happened to your car, Buss: 499 hit your car,” read a hand-written note left on Andrew Sipowicz’s car. The letter was from a person who witnessed an alleged hit-and-run and wanted to inform Sipowicz of what happened to his car when he wasn’t there.