75,000 homes ordered evacuated over California blaze

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A fast-spreading brush fire that broke out near Simi Valley Thursday afternoon has jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway and was threatening Malibu and Calabasas early Friday morning, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of 75,000 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. It’s one of two wildfires burning in the region.

The Woolsey Fire was zero percent contained as of 7 a.m. Friday after scorching at least 8,000 acres. Just after 5 a.m., the blaze jumped the southside of the 101 Freeway near Chesebro Road. The California Highway Patrol shut down a four-mile stretch of the 101 Freeway from Las Virgenes Road to Kanan Road.

CBS2 reporter Tom Wait described conditions on the ground in Oak Park as “apocalyptic,” as ember and ash rained down on the streets below.