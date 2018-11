(DAILY MAIL) — A new artificial intelligence system can predict the development of Alzheimer’s with 100 percent accuracy and six years before the hallmarks that doctors use to diagnose the disease appear.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s and the effectiveness of the best treatments for the disease diminishes as it progresses.

This means that early detection is the single best hope for the futures of the 44 million people living with Alzheimer’s around the world.