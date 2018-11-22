A reason to be thankful

(TOWNHALL) – I hate writing columns that will run on holidays. No matter what you write, very few people are going to read it. That leaves you with the choice between phoning it in or throwing it away. Neither is particularly appealing to anyone who takes writing seriously.

What to do? How do you reach an audience likely to be in a tryptophan coma vaguely paying attention to football or a relative taking a little too much advantage of the day off tomorrow? You mock liberals, of course. Because if there’s anything I’m thankful for it’s that these little snowflakes are crying on the inside eating the tofurky they had to bring for themselves while they participate in a holiday they view as a racist celebration of genocide.

With that in mind, I want to take a look at what has become an annual tradition for the left around Thanksgiving and Christmas – the “how to talk to someone who thinks differently than you do” advice columns and how they’ve stepped it up this year.

Ever since the Obama administration introduced “Pajama Boy” to the world, the ambiguously male coffee-sipping millennial who was used as a delivery device for progressive propaganda on health care, these columns have been attempting to ruin holiday gatherings and validate leftists who simply can’t leave people alone.