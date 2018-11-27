A solution to the border problems

Until every member of Congress and the press agree to accept a “family” or no less than five members of the so-called “refugees” into their own homes, the border should remained closed.

Let the voting public know that their support has been given to liars who only used the money raised to continue their own personal gratification. They have denied their oath of office (to protect and defend), have denied protection to America and continue to do so by lying about the president. They serve none but themselves. Let them put their money where their mouths really are – or RESIGN! They are traitors in the truest sense of the word and should not be in any office.

That goes for the lying press as well. Let them have to support what they are bringing down on the general public – destruction and violence – first, and see how long that lasts.

The president has the power to do what he is doing: protect and defend what used to be the greatest country in the world.

Leigh Heflin