A Thanksgiving prayer

Thank You, Lord, for allowing me to live in the greatest country in the world – one where we as citizens are permitted to live in freedom, to speak our minds, to debate the great issues of the day openly and without fear and, most of all, to worship You and to tell others about You and Your Gospel of saving grace and redemption.

We as Americans take all this for granted too often.

Yet, from the earliest commemorations of Thanksgiving here in America, this was the common denominator that brought people of the New World together.

I’m so thankful to be part of a country where worshiping You is not a crime – yet.

I’m thankful we have the opportunity to tell others about You.

I’m thankful You have blessed this land in so many ways.

I’m thankful for the way You chastise this land and judge it with leaders unworthy of this nation’s great heritage but who are, in Your wisdom, necessary to correct us and reveal our iniquities.

I’m thankful for Your patience and mercy with Americans, who, despite their countless blessings, do not often recognize from where they come.

I’m thankful we have abundant food today – that we get to celebrate this solemn occasion in the warmth of our homes, with our families and friends.

I’m thankful we have such abundance that we can share it with those less fortunate, not just here in our homeland, but around the world.

I’m thankful You gave Your Son, Jesus Christ, as a sacrifice for us so that we could be saved from our sin and, through Him, share the precious gift of an eternal life with You.

I’m thankful for that second chance You have given me and anyone else who is willing to repent and accept that grace.

I’m thankful You have surrounded me with people who understand this gift and who share the good news with others.

I’m thankful for the opportunity You have given me and so many others to serve as salt and light in a fallen world that rejects this gift and Your commandments for a rich life here on Earth.

I’m thankful for missionaries who take this message around the world no matter the cost.

I’m thankful for the true ambassadors of Your love who serve to encourage others.

I’m thankful You have given me a vehicle to make this proclamation that can be read and heard by people around our country and the world.

I’m thankful You have given me a partner, Elizabeth, who appreciates these blessings as much as I do.

I’m thankful You have given me children who, born into abundance, can appreciate from where it flows.

I’m thankful for the loving parents and siblings You gave me.

I’m thankful You have met my every need, if not my every desire.

I’m thankful for my colleagues at this news service who never grow weary of the enormous challenges involved in bringing the world important information every day in the context of a worldview centered around You.

I’m thankful that even though my words are so inadequate in expressing my gratitude that You hear them any way.

I’m thankful that despite all the problems we see plaguing our country and our world, You have given us a simple solution – to turn back to You.

That simple solution appears in Your Word – 2 Chronicles 7:14.

I’m thankful that not only do individuals have a second chance with You, Lord, but nations do as well.

I’m thankful for all the people who hear and read this prayer of gratitude and understand what I am trying to convey. I’m thankful for all of them who remember You today – the meaning, the reason for Thanksgiving. I’m thankful for all of them who put You first, who humble themselves, and pray, and seek Your face, and turn from their wicked ways.

I’m thankful to You today, Lord, that You honor Your promises.

I’m thankful today, Lord, for You and the way you will bring Your will to earth as it is in heaven – soon.

