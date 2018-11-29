Abortionist defends killing babies up to birth

(LifeNews) Remember Utah abortionist Leah Torres? We wrote about the easily-provoked Torres back in March.

Active on Twitter , after chastising pro-lifers because they “cannot open their eyes and see past blind hatred and ignorance in order to view a greater good,” Torres went on to memorably tweet

You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx.

I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a “uterus ripper outer,” if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.

That’s actually what Torres wrote. Honest. (It’s since been deleted. Wonder why.)