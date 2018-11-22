Actress halts interview because of race of crew

(Washington Times) Ellen Pompeo stopped an interview cold to complain about the lack of ethnic minorities in the crew shooting the piece, saying doing so was the duty of all white people “in every single room we walk into.”

The actress who plays the titular character in “Grey’s Anatomy” said that she was happy to see so many women for the interview by Net-A-Porter magazine for its Women in Television issue.

“But, I don’t see enough color. And I didn’t see enough color when I walked in the room today,” she said, according to video clips posted by numerous news outlets as the interview went viral this week.