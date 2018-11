(NOLA.COM) — A conversation about how much you drink might be part of your next doctor’s visit.

The United States Preventative Services Task Force is advising that all adults, not just pregnant women, be screened for unhealthy alcohol use by their primary care providers, CNN reports.

Doctors should provide brief counseling to patients they find are drinking above the recommended limits, according to a new statement published in the medical journal JAMA on Tuesday (Nov. 13).