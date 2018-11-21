Amazon exposes names, emails in 'technical error'

(CNBC) — Amazon exposed some customers’ names and emails due to a “technical error,” according to emails the company sent to affected customers. Several people shared screenshots of the emails online Wednesday morning. BetaNews first reported the incident.

In a statement, Amazon said, “We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted.”

Despite the exposure, Amazon told the affected customers they did not need to change their passwords. But even with just their names and emails exposed, people could attempt to reset their accounts or target their emails for phishing attacks.