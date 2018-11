(DAILY MAIL) — Amazon’s Black Friday sales could be severely disrupted by walk-outs over what staff have called ‘inhumane conditions’ at five UK warehouses.

Insiders at the GMB Union have said protests in Rugeley, Milton Keynes, Warrington, Peterborough and Swansea could clash with the shopping surge at the end of this week causing problems for the online giant.

Sources told BuzzFeed News staff have been ‘knocked unconscious’ and suffered broken bones while at work for Amazon.