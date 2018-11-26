Animals 1st appeared alongside 1st humans, expert explains

A new scientific study that stunningly suggests the human race sprang from a single adult couple, as the Bible records, also suggests animals appeared at the same time, also as the Bible suggests.

It was a major shock to evolutionary science when a sweeping survey of the genetic code showed the human race sprang from a single adult couple, such as an Adam and Eve.

The research was led by the Rockefeller University and the University of Basel, Switzerland, and shocked all involved.

“This conclusion is very surprising,” said David Thaler, research associate from the University of Basel who did the study with Mark Stoeckle. “And I fought against it as hard as I could.”

It was Nathaniel T. Jeanson, an expert in cell and developmental biology who works with Answers in Genesis, who had written about the mitochondrial DNA research recently.

Jeanson holds a Ph.D. from Harvard and serves as a research biologist, author and speaker with AIG.

He had concluded that the research revealed “the vast majority of animal species arose contemporary with modern humans.”

While that aligns with the biblical account, it defies the typical understanding of evolutionary theory that claims animal forms preceded humans, because humans likely developed from animal forms.

In an online report, Jeanson explained the focus on genetics, specifically a subset of DNA in human and animal cells, mitochondrial DNA.

The research is straightforward, he said, citing the explanation that “DNA barcoding” is being used in the field of classification of life.

While skeptics raised objections, they later were mostly “mollified.

“I can attest to this from my own experience in handling thousands of mtDNA sequences. As a representative of the mtDNA diversity among species and individuals, a subset of mtDNA sequence is a good first approximation. Though subsets aren’t always perfect representations of the whole sequence, they are good initial data points,” Jeanson explained.

Then there was discovered a clustering pattern, which, reduced to a simple explanation, was that “barcoding has been very successful.”

The study, he said, found, “The agreement of barcodes and domain experts implies that explaining the origin of the pattern of DNA barcodes would be in large part explaining the origin of species. Understanding the mechanism by which the near-universal pattern of DNA barcodes comes about would be tantamount to understanding the mechanism of speciation.”

One of the conclusions was that the origins were “a single sequence” of genetics for humans.

“The simple hypothesis is that the same explanation offered for the sequence variation found among modern humans applies equally to the modern populations of essentially all other animal species. Namely that the extant population, no matter what its current size or similarity to fossils of any age, has expanded from mitochondrial uniformity within the past 200,000 years,” the scientists found.

That means Stoeckle and Thaler claim “the vast majority of species have originated contemporary with modern humans.”

Of course the Bible suggests a time span of 6,000 years, not 200,000.

And Jeanson notes that.

“We now have two decades’ worth of direct measurements of the rate at which human mtDNA mutates, and it matches exactly the 6,000-year timescale and rejects the evolutionary timescale (see ‘Genetics Confirms the Recent, Supernatural Creation of Adam and Eve’ and references therein). Thus, taking Stoeckle and Thaler’s results to their logical conclusion, we can revise their statement to ‘Modern human [mitochondrial DNA] originated from conditions that imposed a single sequence on these genetic elements’ about 6,000 years ago.”

Interestingly, a report only days ago revealed that a scientific study now has aligned with the biblical account of the ancient cities of Sodom and Gomorrah being destroyed by fire and brimstone from the heavens.

The book of Genesis tells the story of God sending two angels to save Lot and his family from a city where men demanded to “be intimate” with visiting men, one of the clearest biblical condemnations of homosexuality. In response, God “rained upon Sodom and Gomorrah sulfurous fire … out of heaven.”

It would be hundreds of years before life returned to the region.

And now scientists have found evidence of a cataclysmic event in that area, even if they do not attribute it to God.

Science News reported archaeologist Phillip Silvia of Trinity Southwest University in Albuquerque has concluded a “superheated blast from the skies … obliterated cities and farming settlements north of the Dead Sea around 3,700 years ago.”

Siliva found “radiocarbon dating and unearthed minerals that instantly crystallized at high temperatures indicate a massive airburst caused by a meteor that exploded in the atmosphere instantaneously destroyed civilization in a 25-kilometer-wide circular plain called Middle Ghor.”

Science News said the event “also pushed a bubbling brine of Dead Sea salts over once-fertile farm land, Silvia and his colleagues suspect.”

The report said outer layers of many pieces of pottery from same time period show signs of having melted into glass. Zircon crystals in those glassy coats formed within one second at extremely high temperatures, perhaps as hot as the surface of the sun.”