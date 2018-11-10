Antifa is terroristic -- and should be treated as such

(Dailywire) — We are now hearing more details about the Antifa “demonstration” at Tucker Carlson’s house in Washington, D.C. last night. A mob of about 20 left-wing thugs came onto Carlson’s property when his wife was home, began banging on his door, managing to crack it in the process, shouting, “We know where you sleep at night.” Someone in the crowd could be heard saying something about a pipe bomb.

A Twitter account associated with the group posted this message: “Racist scumbag, leave town!’ Every night you spread fear into our homes—fear of the other, fear of us, and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.” The group also posted the names and addresses of Carlson’s brother and friend.

This is not a protest. It is not free speech. These are not activists. These are terrorists engaged in an organized campaign to harass and threaten their political enemies.