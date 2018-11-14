Armed men rob 50 Christians inside church

(CBS42) — NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Northport are looking for two men who robbed several church members at gunpoint Saturday night. Both men were wearing masks when they walked inside

Iglesia De Dios Evangelio Completo Pentecostes Church.

Pastor Greg Strictland calls the crime at the church shameful. He is the pastor of Northport

Church of God that is located across the street.

“They should and punished to the fullest extent of the law. And I am praying for the mental well being for the people of the congregation of our sister church across the street there. And I pray the peace of God will help them through this and not become fearful to the point that they won’t want to come out to worship” Strictland said.