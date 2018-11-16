Assange indictment accidentally revealed

(Washington Examiner) Federal prosecutors accidentally revealed Thursday night that the Justice Department has prepared an indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The indictment was revealed in an unrelated court filing in which the government was making a motion to seal a criminal case involving coercion and enticement of a minor in Virginia. It was unclear from the available information if charges have been filed against Assange.

“The court filing was made in error,” said Joshua Stueve, spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to the New York Times. “That was not the intended name for this filing.”