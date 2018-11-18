Atheist group sues to enter chaplaincy program

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Attorney General of Wisconsin to dispute the creation of a chaplaincy program for employees of the state Department of Justice (DOJ). Dan Barker and Annie Laurie Gaylor, the two atheist leaders of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), were the ones to file the lawsuit. According to Barker and Gaylor, the problem with the program is that it is limited to clergy members and not secular mental health professionals.

“The DOJ chaplaincy program, premised on the conceit that only religious counseling be provided, belies the fact the number of religiously unaffiliated adults in America has grown by nearly 20 million persons in recent years, and the number continues to increase,” the lawsuit reads.

The chaplaincy program was announced in October by Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, who stated that it offers a way to provide a support system to DOJ employees who experience traumatic situations in their work:

“The law enforcement and criminal justice profession has witnessed ever-increasing demands and potentially dangerous situations that require even temperament on the part of special agents and other employees so that they can perform their duties professionally while also addressing personal issues and challenges that may stem from such circumstances,” reads the outline of the program.